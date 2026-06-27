OpenAI appoints former Uber executive Prabhjeet Singh as India managing director

New Delhi: From steering Uber's ride-hailing business across India and South Asia to powering OpenAI's big, bold bets in one of the fastest-growing AI markets, Prabhjeet Singh is stepping into one of the most closely-watched leadership roles in India's artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI on Friday named Singh as its Managing Director for India, making him the company's top executive in the country as it deepens investments and doubles down on the India gameplan.

Singh will be OpenAI's "most senior leader" in India, with responsibility for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations, the company said.

His focus will include building partnerships and supporting India's wider AI ecosystem, while helping more consumers, businesses, institutions and government bodies benefit from AI, as per OpenAI.

Singh will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, and is slated to join OpenAI in September.