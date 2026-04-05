Meet Murali Sivaramakrishnan, who feels words share a soul bond with birds

The day I visited, Murali, a man of many talents, was preparing 80 photographs for his first solo exhibition, now on at the Museum auditorium.



“They were clicked in different time periods. When I first grew interested in birding as an English literature student in college, I used to sketch birds. Later, the camera took over,” he says.



Murali recalls his student days in Thiruvananthapuram, when he moved with enthusiasts of the Kerala Natural History Society (KNHS). There were trips into the woods and tete-a-tetes with veterans like Salim Ali, who visited the young birders. “I was in my own world, as nature filled me with words and a love for birds,” he says.