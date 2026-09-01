Kollam schoolboy’s resemblance to Lamine Yamal leaves Internet amazed



But Allen's connection with football goes beyond his appearance. A Class 10 student of Peruvazhi Government High School, he is an active member of his school football team and plays in defence. While Yamal is known for his attacking exploits, Allen prefers to operate in the defensive line.



Football runs in the family, with his brother also playing the sport. Allen is a passionate fan of Lionel Messi and Argentina, even though he has developed a special admiration for Yamal.



The sudden social media attention has brought a noticeable change in Allen's life. From having around 200 followers on social media, his following has now crossed 20,000. He is also being invited to local events as a guest, with people eager to meet Keralam's lookalike of the Spanish star.

"Many people have been telling me since long ago that I look like Yamal, but I never really paid much attention to it. I suddenly became noticed around the World Cup. After the video went viral, my life changed. I would love to receive a message from Yamal. People in my locality are very happy. I also hear jokes and comments on social media, but I don't take them seriously," Allen said.

"I have been playing football since childhood. I prefer playing in defence. I like Yamal, but Messi and Argentina are my favourites," he added.

Despite the attention and occasional online trolling, Allen says he is enjoying the unexpected popularity. His biggest wish now is to hear directly from the footballer he resembles.