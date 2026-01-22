Meet Husna Bhanu, the first Muslim daughter of Kerala Kalamandalam

KOCHI: On stage, clad in the traditional off-white and gold kasavu sari, Husna Bhanu Sunnajan moves with measured grace to the rhythm of the mridangam.

Off stage, her life tells a far more restless story – of resistance, quiet courage, and an unshakeable belief that art transcends faith.

At 65, Husna carries the distinction of being the first Malayali Muslim woman to graduate from Kerala Kalamandalam.

Four decades ago, in the deeply conservative Kerala of the 1970s, such an achievement was both improbable and unsettling, to her community, and at times, even to the art world she embraced.

“I entered dance almost by accident,” Husna recalls. “My father’s friend had got an application form for a dance class for his daughter. When she didn’t join, I did. I have never stopped learning since.”