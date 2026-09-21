Meet Bihar-born IITian Abhishek Anand, whose love for cricket took him to Japan

Sano (Japan): Love for cricket and hope for the sport's future in Japan took a Bihar-born IITian, Abhishek Anand, to the Land of the Rising Sun.

He was studying at college when a placement call from Accenture Japan came through. He was given a couple of hours to think it through and decide whether to accept the offer and come to Japan or to stay in India.

He indeed wanted to stay in India and was working on his cricket career, having made what he describes as "a very good environment for cricket" in college. However, Abhishek did some cricket research in Japan, hoped the sport would have a future in the neighbouring nation, and decided to go to Japan. He says that all he wants is to play cricket.