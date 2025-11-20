Meerut’s iconic bugle earns GI tag, reviving a fading craft

Bugle, an instrument common with the drills of armed forces and used in wars, ceremonies, and parades for decades, has earned a GI tag. The tag could restore the respect, market value, and future of the century-old craft of Meerut.

Meerut’s association with bugle-making dates back to the late 19th century. The instrument’s journey has been parallel to the evolution of India’s military culture.

Used as command tools during the British era, as the armed forces evolved, the bugle retained its position of honour, becoming the lead instrument in most regimental bands.

Even today, in the majority of India’s defence units—including the army, paramilitary and police forces—Meerut-made bugles are used.

The city is also the primary supplier to several military and police academies. But while the bugle remained relevant, its makers struggled to survive.

Over the last few decades, the market has been flooded with cheap, machine-made or imported bugles. Many buyers, unaware of quality differences between the counterfeit instrument and the original, shifted toward cheaper alternatives.

Rising brass prices, declining orders, and the absence of formal recognition further pushed traditional workshops to the brink, resulting in the closure of several small units in Meerut.

However, the GI tag to bugle will prove to be a turning point.

A Geographical Indication tag certifies that the product comes from a specific region and carries unique characteristics, craftsmanship, or reputation.

For Meerut’s bugle makers, this means several significant changes. Fake, duplicate instruments can no longer be marketed as Meerut bugles. The tag also elevates the product’s brand value, encouraging the buyers — including government institutions — to seek certified instruments.

GI-tagged products also gain entry into global exhibitions, cultural fairs, and heritage showcases, opening new commercial avenues for the makers.

Most importantly, it formally documents the craft, giving artisans recognition that had been missing for generations. However, challenges persist.

Artisans feel that the significance of the GI tag was associated with sustained government support—marketing assistance, online marketplace access, training for younger craftsmen, and easier credit facilities.

While the identity is now protected, the craft’s survival will ultimately depend on the demand and also the customers' preference for authentic instruments over imitations.

Yet, the mood in Meerut is optimistic.

For the first time in decades, craftsmen see a path toward the revival of the craft. As the sound of the bugle continues to echo across military grounds, parades, and national ceremonies, Meerut’s artisans hope for a global recognition of the craft, its heritage, and dedication behind each handcrafted note.

For them, the GI tag is not only an honour but also the beginning of a new chapter for a craft that has served the nation for generations.