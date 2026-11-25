Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the upcoming Rs 3,000 crore manufacturing facility of Ball Corporation in Meerut would create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities and open up new business prospects for local industries.
Virtually attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, Adityanath said the investment reflected growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh and would mark a new chapter in the state's industrial growth.
"Today, I am joining virtually on this historic occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for a new manufacturing facility by Ball Corporation in Meerut," the Chief Minister said.
Expressing gratitude to the company for choosing Uttar Pradesh, he said, "With an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore, this world-class unit of aluminium beverage cans is going to take shape. I dedicate this to the entire team of Ball Corporation. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for expressing faith in Uttar Pradesh."
CM Yogi said the project would serve as an anchor unit for Meerut and generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
"The project in Meerut will act as an anchor unit. It will definitely create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Along with that, new business opportunities will also open up for local MSMEs, packaging suppliers, logistics, transport and recycling partners," he said.
"This is continuous proof of global trust in Uttar Pradesh," he added, referring to recent investments by CNH Industrial and Taiwan's Creative Sensors. He said a land-related programme for an investment of approximately Rs 1,200 crore by CNH Industrial had been completed a few days ago, while the state had moved forward with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore by Creative Sensors two days ago.
Highlighting Meerut's industrial potential, the Chief Minister said the city was already known for its One District One Product (ODOP) sports goods and had also become home to the state's first sports university, Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.
"Now, along with sports and traditional industries, Meerut is also becoming a major hub for advanced global manufacturing," he said.
Calling Ball Corporation's decision to set up its facility in Meerut a "visionary" and strategic choice, CM Yogi highlighted the region's connectivity through the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the Delhi-Meerut 12-lane expressway and the Ganga Expressway.
He also referred to Meerut's proximity to the 25,000-hectare YEIDA area and the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, along with access to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors. These infrastructure links, he said, were positioning Meerut as a major centre for industry, investment and logistics.
The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh was inviting global companies from Singapore, Japan and Taiwan through the YEIDA region to bring modern technology and advanced manufacturing capabilities to the state. Such investments would strengthen local industries and create employment opportunities for young people, he added.
He also pointed to the growing Indian market for soft drinks, juices, energy drinks and ready-to-drink beverages, saying Meerut's location would offer Ball Corporation and its customers access to filling facilities across India and global markets.
Speaking about the state's economic transformation, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh, once described as a 'Bimaru' state, had made significant progress in the last nine years.
"Today, Uttar Pradesh is the leading revenue-surplus state in the country. With annual capital expenditure of more than Rs 2 lakh crore, it has remained the state with the highest capex in the country," he said, adding that the state had moved out of the bottom five and was now among India's top three economies.
Citing the expansion of industrial activity, he said that only around 14,000 factories had been established in Uttar Pradesh in nearly 70 years after Independence, while more than 35,000 factories were now present in the state.
"Approximately 2,000 factories are being set up every year," he said, adding that the pace of industrial growth had accelerated after 2017.
CM Yogi attributed the change to improved law and order, better connectivity, infrastructure development, a dedicated industrial land bank and an industry-ready workforce.
He further said Uttar Pradesh accounted for 55 per cent of the country's mobile manufacturing and produced 60 per cent of India's electronic components. Emerging sectors such as data centres, electric vehicles and semiconductors were also strengthening the state's industrial base, he added.
On skill development, the Chief Minister said that, alongside ITI and diploma holders, more than two lakh STEM graduates were being trained to meet industry requirements.
CM Yogi said the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore over the last nine and a half years. Groundbreaking ceremonies had been held for projects worth over Rs 15 lakh crore, with production also commencing in several units, he added.
"We are going to do a groundbreaking of approximately Rs 7.5 lakh crore" at the upcoming investor summit, he said.
The Chief Minister also said that one crore MSME units and more than 25,000 startups had become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy. The state had 62 sectoral policies, including policies related to foreign direct investment (FDI) and Fortune 500 companies, he added.
He further highlighted the state's industrial land bank of 75,000 acres and said 27 Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) were laying the foundation for modern industrial development.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.