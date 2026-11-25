

Expressing gratitude to the company for choosing Uttar Pradesh, he said, "With an investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore, this world-class unit of aluminium beverage cans is going to take shape. I dedicate this to the entire team of Ball Corporation. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for expressing faith in Uttar Pradesh."

CM Yogi said the project would serve as an anchor unit for Meerut and generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

"The project in Meerut will act as an anchor unit. It will definitely create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Along with that, new business opportunities will also open up for local MSMEs, packaging suppliers, logistics, transport and recycling partners," he said.