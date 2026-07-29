Meerut govt school headmaster, teacher suspended after Class 5 girl left locked in classroom

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (PTI): A headmaster and an assistant teacher of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district have been suspended after a Class 5 student was found locked inside a classroom after school hours, officials said on Tuesday.
District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Asha Chaudhary ordered the suspension of headmaster Rajeev Kumar and assistant teacher Umesh Kumar with immediate effect.
She also directed that adverse entries be recorded in the service records of three assistant teachers and issued them strict warnings.
According to the suspension order, the incident occurred on July 25 at Primary School Bahadurpur No. 1 in Sarurpur block when the student remained inside the classroom after the school closed and the room was locked.
The girl was later rescued safely after the chairman of the village education committee got the classroom unlocked. Following the incident, the student's grandmother alleged negligence on the part of the school staff, prompting an inquiry on the directions of the district magistrate.
The inquiry found that the headmaster had left before the school closed and had verbally handed over charge to the assistant teacher. It also found that staff had failed to comply with the government directive requiring teachers to remain at the school for 30 minutes after classes.
The report further said the classrooms were not physically checked before the school was locked and that students had been asked to lock the classrooms, resulting in the girl being left inside.
The inquiry termed it a serious administrative and safety lapse.
The BSA ordered departmental disciplinary proceedings against the suspended teachers. A separate departmental inquiry into the incident is underway.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.