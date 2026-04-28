Medical students association writes to Amit Shah for strengthening security measures in J&K

Srinagar: The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the strengthening of security measures for doctors in Jammu and Kashmir.
The letter addressed to the Union Home Minister by Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, vice president of AIMSA, said, “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association, I wish to draw your urgent attention to the growing concern regarding the safety and security of doctors and healthcare workers across India, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir”.
The association said that doctors dedicate their lives to serving society, often under immense pressure and challenging circumstances.
However, repeated incidents of violence against medical professionals have created fear and insecurity within the healthcare community. Recently, incidents of assault on doctors, including Dr Ainul Huda, Dr Zamin, and paramedical staff, were reported at the Government Medical College, Anantnag.
In addition, the letter said that at the Government Medical College, Baramulla, Dr Mustafa was also reportedly assaulted. In light of these incidents, AIMSA requested that certain measures be taken.
These are -- Immediate strengthening of security arrangements in hospitals and medical colleges across India; Special security measures in government hospitals and colleges of Jammu & Kashmir; Deployment of trained security personnel in emergency and high-risk areas; Strict legal action and fast-track investigation in cases of violence against doctors; Installation of CCTV surveillance and emergency response systems in hospitals; Formulation and strict enforcement of a national policy for protection of healthcare workers.
The letter mentioned that "ensuring the safety of doctors is essential for protecting the healthcare system itself. We sincerely hope for your immediate intervention and necessary action on this important matter".
There have been several incidents of violent attacks on attending doctors in government hospitals at many places, especially after the deaths of patients.
Families in such cases have alleged gross negligence by the attending doctors, while the doctors said such deaths happen despite the best efforts made by them to save the life of the patient.
Another common concern expressed by doctors at government hospitals is that patients are brought to the hospitals at a very late stage when quacks and local practitioners give up hope.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.