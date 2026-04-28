Medical students association writes to Amit Shah for strengthening security measures in J&K

Srinagar: The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the strengthening of security measures for doctors in Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter addressed to the Union Home Minister by Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, vice president of AIMSA, said, “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association, I wish to draw your urgent attention to the growing concern regarding the safety and security of doctors and healthcare workers across India, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir”.