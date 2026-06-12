Medical student Sejal Pawar submits written apology after viral remarks on cadavers

Mumbai: Sejal Pawar, a medical student at Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, has submitted a written apology to the institution after a video of her making controversial remarks about cadavers went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and legal action.

Hospital sources said senior doctors were deeply upset by Pawar's comments, particularly because cadavers are voluntarily donated for medical education and are regarded with the utmost respect by the medical fraternity.