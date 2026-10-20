Medical interns in J-K restart agitation, allege government failed to honour assurance

"Today, an intern delegation met the OSD to Health Minister Sakina Masood Itoo and the Director General of Finance over the long-pending stipend hike for MBBS/BDS interns of J-K. Instead of a concrete resolution, we were met with humiliating remarks. The OSD reportedly told us that the government was doing us a favour by providing free medical education," Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser, joint secretary of the All India Medical Students Association's J-K chapter, said in a post on X.