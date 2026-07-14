Medical council approves 175 more MBBS seats for two govt medical colleges in Andhra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday said the National Medical Council (NMC) has approved 175 additional MBBS seats for two government medical colleges in the state.
The Health Minister observed that the council approved 100 MBBS seats for Piduguralla Government Medical College and 75 for Siddhartha Government Medical College in Vijayawada, Yadav said in a release.
Recently, NMC allocated Kadapa and Nellore government medical colleges 75 and 25 additional seats, respectively.
In the 2026- 27 academic year alone, NMC has approved 275 more MBBS seats for the state and 455 in three years, the press release added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.