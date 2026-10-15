Jharkhand: Medical college with 100 MBBS seats to soon come up in Jamtara

Ranchi: A medical college with 100 MBBS seats will soon come up in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, an official said on Thursday.
For this, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was handed over to the agency on Thursday in the presence of state Health Minister Irfan Ansari here.
Apart from Jamtara, medical colleges will also be set up in three districts-Khunti, Dhanbad and Giridih-on PPP model, Ansari said.
"We have proposed four medical colleges-the first in Jamtara, followed by Giridih, Dhanbad, and Khunti. The sites for all four medical colleges have been selected, and the tenders have also been floated," the health minister said.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh said, "We will provide a government hospital to the agency to transform the current 100-bed facility into a 420-bed hospital. The agencies will establish a medical college with an intake of 100 MBBS seats."
Meanwhile, a governing body meeting of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Health minister.
Ansari said several agendas were cleared during the meeting to improve the condition of RIMS.
He said a proposal to open 10 new departments, including Medical Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Cardiac Anaesthesia, Neuroanesthesia, and Medical Genetics, was approved during the meeting.
The minister said there is a shortage of seats for specialists at RIMS.
"We have decided to increase the number of seats for specialists from the existing 11 to 150 and PG seats from 176 to 250. The proposal will soon be forwarded to the cabinet," he added.
Ansari said the security of the institution will also be improved by inducting retired army personnel. PTI SAN SAN RG