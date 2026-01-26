Medical college doctors’ protest intensifies in Kerala; OP services, exams to be hit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical college doctors across the state are set to intensify their ongoing agitation, beginning with a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday morning. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) announced that the protest is aimed at pressing long-pending demands related to pay revision, service conditions, and infrastructure in medical colleges.

The strike, which began on July 1, 2025, will now enter a more aggressive phase. As part of the escalation, outpatient (OP) services will be boycotted on January 27, along with non-emergency surgeries and procedures. The association has also declared an indefinite relay satyagraha alongside the teaching boycott.