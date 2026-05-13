Medical association moves SC, seeks overhaul of NEET-UG exam system over 'paper leak'

New Delhi: A medical association has moved the Supreme Court alleging "systemic failure" in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 exam for admissions in undergraduate medical courses and seeking reforms in the test system following the cancellation of the exam following irregularities.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak which is now being probed by the CBI.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, has moved the top court seeking a complete overhaul of the national testing framework, including the replacement of the NTA with a more robust and autonomous body.