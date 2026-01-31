Rati Shankar Tripathi praises Banaras Literature Festival as a meaningful initiative
Varanasi: Actor Rati Shankar Tripathi, who attended the ongoing Banaras Literature Festival (BLF) has emphasised on the growing significance of the event and why such cultural platforms are crucial for a city like Varanasi.
The fourth edition of the Banaras Literature Festival celebrates the rich cultural and literary heritage of Varanasi. The festival, which began on January 30, will conclude on February 1. Writers, thinkers, artists, and students have gathered in large numbers to participate in discussions on literature, culture, and education.
Talking to ANI at the event, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor reflected on the origins of the festival and explained why he believes it holds immense value for Kashi, the name Banaras has been known as for centuries. He shared how the festival's beginnings were uncertain and how it initially relied on the faith of those who believed in the idea of bringing scholars and literature enthusiasts together.
"When the Banaras Literature Festival was first held, we had no idea what to expect or how it would unfold. We were focused on bringing together people who believe that literature should be researched and discussed, and that such researchers should unite," Tripathi told ANI.
The actor also spoke about the deep cultural roots of the city and its connection to learning. Describing Kashi as more "spiritual" than religious, he elaborated on why education is key to understanding the city's essence.
"Kashi is more spiritual than religious, and spirituality can be attained through culture and education. That's why education is so important... This unique city holds within it a strange, miraculous, magical, and spiritual essence. The need for a Banaras Literature Festival here has existed for a long time, and though it has come a little late, it is a meaningful and excellent initiative," he added.
Ahead of the main festival, a pre-event was held on January 29. Popular stand-up comedian Amit Tandon and renowned sitar artist Deobrat Mishra, among others, performed at the event.
