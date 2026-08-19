MCD to send classroom learning activities to parents via WhatsApp

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a school-home engagement programme through WhatsApp for parents of nursery and KG students in its schools, with the aim of extending classroom learning into the home.

Under the programme, parents will receive daily play-based learning activities that can be carried out with children at home. The messages will also include behavioural nudges intended to reinforce learning and support children's development outside school hours.

The initiative will focus on young learners in the foundational stage, when learning is expected to rely heavily on play, interaction and activities rather than formal instruction.

The programme will use parents' existing WhatsApp groups as the communication channel, allowing teachers and schools to share activities directly with families rather than requiring parents to access a separate platform.

The initiative is part of a broader push to strengthen school-home engagement in early education. MCD has also been expanding digital systems for parents. Its EduLife 2.0 platform, launched earlier this year, allows parents to access information on children's academic progress and attendance online.

The WhatsApp programme, however, is focused specifically on carrying learning activities from the classroom into children's daily routines at home. Schools are using games and interactive activities to introduce foundational concepts in language, numeracy and environmental awareness to nursery and KG students.