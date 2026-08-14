MCD to pick students on aptitude, parental involvement for 'schools of excellence'

New Delhi: The MCD's proposed 'Nigam Shri' schools will select students through observation of their understanding, awareness and learning abilities, with no written test for primary classes, officials said on Friday.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has identified 24 existing MCD schools -- two in each of its 12 zones -- to be developed as "Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence", with the initiative aimed at creating model institutions that can serve as benchmarks for other municipal schools.
The list of the 24 selected schools will be announced on August 24, following which infrastructure upgradation and other preparations will begin. The schools will start enrolment and classes from the next academic session, officials said.
"Unlike a conventional admission test, the selection process will focus on how children think, respond to situations and understand their surroundings. Teachers will observe students through conversations, audio-visual activities and simple exercises suited to their age, while parental involvement and awareness will also form part of the assessment," a senior MCD official told PTI.
He added that for younger children, including those in nursery classes, the assessment will be based on very basic and familiar concepts rather than academic performance.
A child could be shown pictures of objects commonly seen at home or in the neighbourhood and asked to identify or name them.
"Suppose a child is three years old. What things are around a three-year-old child? Is he recognising them or not? So, very basic information related to that will be assessed," another official explained the approach.
Meanwhile, for older primary school children, teachers could use audio-visual material -- such as a short clip, film or video -- followed by questions to assess their understanding and ability to respond.
Officials said the entire screening would be carried out internally by teachers at the school level and there would be no written examination for students from Classes 1 to 5, adding that those who clear the assessment will be enrolled in the Nigam Shri schools.
"Those who do not qualify, along with other children who are not enrolled in the Nigam Shri schools, will be directed to existing MCD schools in the vicinity within a radius of around 500 metres to one kilometre," an official said.
Additionally, the schools have been selected through a checklist-based process that assessed their existing performance and readiness for upgradation.
The idea is to concentrate resources in schools that can demonstrate good practices and then help neighbouring MCD schools improve through academic guidance and resource sharing.
"The 24 schools will retain the existing MCD curriculum and RTE-compliant admission structures, while placing more emphasis on activity-based learning and foundational literacy and numeracy. Our aim is for nursery students to achieve foundational learning outcomes by Grade III," the official said.
The checklist for selecting the schools also places considerable weight on infrastructure. Once selected, the schools are expected to be upgraded with smart-enabled classrooms, functional and well-equipped libraries, sports facilities and green campus practices. Facilities for children with special needs, including ramps and other basic accessibility measures, will also be provided, the civic body said.
Officials further said the schools will have medical rooms, nursery and science rooms, besides special educators for children with special needs. Guidance and counselling facilities, including a counsellor, are also planned. Students will also be sensitised on issues such as good touch and bad touch.
"Special attention will be paid to providing modern amenities in these schools, prioritising smart boards in all classrooms, robust infrastructure, clean and well-maintained restrooms, digital learning facilities, well-stocked libraries, advanced educational resources, clean water and sanitation systems, safety and security measures, better furniture, a conducive classroom environment, sports activities, green infrastructure, and cultural programs," an MCD official aware of the matter said.
The selection criteria also look beyond buildings and classrooms. Leadership and staffing are key components, with the schools to have experienced educators and proven principals. Teachers are expected to receive continuous professional development, while adequate support staff will be deployed to ensure smooth functioning.
The schools are also planned as hubs for nearby municipal schools. Each Nigam Shri school will mentor around three to five neighbouring MCD schools, allowing practices, resources and academic guidance to be shared across a larger cluster, officials said.
The initiative is modelled on the PM-SHRI and CM-SHRI school programmes and is intended to create institutions that demonstrate what upgraded municipal schooling can offer.
MCD education committee chairperson Yogesh Verma said the schools would act as examples for other schools in their respective zones.
"We will expand this scheme and launch more Nigam Shri Schools across Delhi. Both Hindi and English will be taught in these schools, and extra attention has been paid to the infrastructure," Verma said.
Officials said the selected schools are medium-sized institutions with an estimated capacity of 500 to 700 students each, though the final number will depend on the number of sections and enrolment.
The MCD has around 22,000 regular teachers and 2,000 contractual teachers for nearly 6.5 lakh students across its schools. The civic body plans to extend the Nigam Shri model to another 24 schools in the second phase.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.