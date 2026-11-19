The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to enrol one lakh additional students in its schools through a QR code-based registration system that will allow parents to submit basic details and receive admission assistance from their neighbourhood school.

The civic body currently has around 6.25 lakh students and aims to increase enrolment to 7.25 lakh, according to officials. The QR code facility is expected to be introduced within a week, Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma said after a committee meeting on Wednesday.

Parents will be able to scan a QR code installed outside an MCD school and submit their name, address, phone number and the age of their child. The information will be forwarded to the school serving their locality, whose principal and teachers will contact the family and guide them through the admission process.

“Under the system, parents scanning the QR code installed outside an MCD school will only have to submit their name, address, phone number and the age of the child,” Verma said. He added that the details would help connect families with the school catering to their area.

The MCD will also provide registration through its Edu Life Portal. A nodal officer at the Civic Centre will monitor applications received online and forward them to schools in the respective areas for follow-up.

Verma said the civic body had sufficient space to accommodate more students and that no child seeking admission would be turned away under the enrolment drive.

The drive comes as enrolment in MCD schools has fallen over the past five years. According to data cited by the civic body, student numbers declined from around 8.17 lakh in 2022-23 to 7.92 lakh in 2023-24 and 7.86 lakh in 2024-25. Enrolment fell further to 6.40 lakh in 2025-26 and approximately 6.2 lakh in 2026-27.

The committee also reviewed measures to improve school facilities. It directed officials to move forward within a week on the recruitment of around 3,000 sanitation workers and security guards for MCD schools. The civic body is also considering regularising existing workers who have served for an extended period.

In the first phase, 250 MCD schools will be made garbage-free through regular cleaning, waste disposal and monitoring arrangements. The horticulture department has been asked to prepare a proposal for appointing maintenance staff and gardeners to look after school parks and playgrounds.

The committee further directed the maintenance department to share repair and construction work orders with the principals of the respective schools. Principals will issue no-objection certificates once the work is completed, while the concerned junior engineer will be kept informed.

MCD had introduced QR codes at the gates of its schools in April 2023 to allow parents to access online admission forms. The current plan proposes a registration and follow-up mechanism linked to the nearest school, alongside online applications through the Edu Life Portal. The civic body has not yet clarified whether the earlier QR system will be upgraded or replaced.