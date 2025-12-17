MCD students struggle as classes shift online

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s direction regarding online classes for students of classes Nursery to Class-5 in the city and NCR due to rising pollution faces a huge implementation gap due to lack of remote learning infrastructure for students of schools run especially by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Teachers and principals of these schools say that shifting to online mode during the pollution season has led to an evident disadvantage for the kids as most of them come from an economically disadvantaged background.

The Directorate of Education’s directive stated, “It has been decided that classes in physical mode for students of Nursery to Class 5 are discontinued till further orders for all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools of Delhi.”