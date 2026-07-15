EduLife 2.0: Portal to help parents track students' progress

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday launched EduLife 2.0, a digital portal aimed at enabling parents to monitor their children's academic progress, attendance and other school-related activities while helping teachers digitally track student performance.
The portal, launched by Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi at the Civic Centre, is intended to strengthen communication between schools and parents and streamline academic planning and school administration across MCD-run schools.
Speaking at the launch, Wahi said the portal would directly connect parents with the teaching-learning process and improve transparency in municipal schools.
"The portal will enhance academic planning, student progress monitoring and school administration while making parents active participants in their children's education," he said.
Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma said the platform would allow parents to track student progress, the distribution of mid-day meals and the quality of teaching.
He added that the portal would also upload a list of meritorious students studying in MCD schools, making it easier for sports academies and other organisations to identify and support talented students.
Education experts, however, said the success of the portal would depend on whether parents are able to access and use it, pointing out that a large proportion of students in MCD schools come from economically weaker families where digital literacy remains limited.
"The idea is progressive, but there is a major digital divide. Many parents of children studying in MCD schools either do not own smartphones or are not digitally literate enough to regularly use such platforms. Unless schools actively help parents through orientation sessions or assisted access, the benefits may not reach those who need them the most," said an education policy expert familiar with government school systems.
The launch event also saw the release of Achievement Chronicle, a publication documenting the initiatives and achievements of the MCD's Education Department.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.