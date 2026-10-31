MCD forms five-member panel to introduce moral education in Delhi primary schools

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has formed a five-member expert committee to recommend ways to integrate moral education into its primary schools, with a focus on developing values through everyday school activities.
The initiative, titled Education with Values: The Foundation of a Better Future, aims to complement classroom learning with lessons on honesty, discipline, compassion, respect for elders and social responsibility.
Rather than introducing moral education solely through textbooks, the civic body plans to explore activities such as morning assemblies, children’s forums, sports and community programmes to encourage responsible behaviour among students, officials said.
The committee will review existing value-based education practices in MCD schools and recommend activities and teaching materials. These could include inspirational stories and accounts of prominent personalities to help children understand moral values through examples.
The panel has been asked to submit its recommendations to MCD Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma within a month. Officials will discuss the proposals before deciding which measures to implement. The programme is still at the recommendation stage, and the activities have not been finalised.
Five-member committee constituted
The committee includes educationists and retired principals Govind Ram Agarwal, Kuldeep Chauhan, Indra Sharma, Vidushi Sharma and Gaje Singh.
Deputy Director of Education Anil Kumar will serve as the departmental coordinator, while headquarters educational coordinator Kumar Akhilesh will assist the panel.
The committee will examine how schools can incorporate values into routine activities, including respect for teachers, honesty, cleanliness, environmental protection and care for public property. It will also consider teaching material based on inspirational stories and the lives of prominent personalities.
What the proposal means for schools
The plan places moral education within students’ regular school experiences rather than treating it as a separate academic subject. Assemblies and children’s forums could provide opportunities to discuss behaviour and social responsibility, while sports and community activities could be used to encourage cooperation and discipline.
The immediate task, however, is to assess current practices and recommend a workable framework. The MCD has not yet announced a rollout date, a detailed activity schedule or whether the proposed measures will be introduced uniformly across its primary schools.
The committee’s recommendations and the subsequent administrative review will determine how the initiative takes shape.