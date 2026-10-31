MCD forms five-member panel to introduce moral education in Delhi primary schools

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has formed a five-member expert committee to recommend ways to integrate moral education into its primary schools, with a focus on developing values through everyday school activities.

The initiative, titled Education with Values: The Foundation of a Better Future, aims to complement classroom learning with lessons on honesty, discipline, compassion, respect for elders and social responsibility.

Rather than introducing moral education solely through textbooks, the civic body plans to explore activities such as morning assemblies, children’s forums, sports and community programmes to encourage responsible behaviour among students, officials said.

The committee will review existing value-based education practices in MCD schools and recommend activities and teaching materials. These could include inspirational stories and accounts of prominent personalities to help children understand moral values through examples.

The panel has been asked to submit its recommendations to MCD Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma within a month. Officials will discuss the proposals before deciding which measures to implement. The programme is still at the recommendation stage, and the activities have not been finalised.