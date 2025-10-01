MCC to begin NEET-PG 2025 counselling soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is anticipated to begin the counselling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025) shortly. When the counselling schedule is announced, students will be able to view and download it from the official website, mcc.nic.in .

Students should expect the NEET-PG 2025 counselling process to begin in (or before) the last week of October, based on previous years' trends, NDTV reports.

The NEET-PG 2025 counselling process

Like every year, the NEET-PG 2025 counselling process will have three standard rounds and a stray vacay round to allot PG medical seats.

Students must register and pay fees for the counselling procedure, which can take up to a month. Following registration, students must fill out their choices within a few days. Choice-locking is completed within a single day.

After students have locked in their choices, the committee processes the seat allocation and publishes the results. Those who accept their seat allotment result must visit their assigned college for admission with the required documentation. The colleges share the information of these candidates with MCC, following which, students will be able to begin classes soon.

How to view the schedule

Once released, candidates can view and download the NEET-PG 2025 counselling schedule by following these steps: