MCC opens NEET PG round 1 choice filling window for 2025 admissions

The Medical Counselling Committee has started the choice filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2025, with applicants allowed to enter and arrange their preferred colleges and courses from today, November 17.

The window will remain open until 11.55 pm on November 18, after which no edits or fresh submissions will be accepted. Candidates must lock their choices on the same day between 4.00 pm and 11.55 pm.

The revised schedule released by MCC outlines the full sequence of events for round 1. Institutes completed verification of the tentative seat matrix on October 23, followed by the registration and payment period from October 17 to November 5. Once choice locking concludes, the processing of seat allotment is slated for November 19.

The round 1 allotment result will be declared on November 20, noted by TimesNow. Those who secure seats must report to their allotted institutes from November 21 to November 27, with institutes verifying joined candidates from November 28 to November 30.

Students can access the choice filling link on italicised link: mcc.nic.in. They must log in, select programmes and institutions in order of preference, review their choices carefully, and submit the final list. As TimesNow notes, the confirmation page should be saved for future reference.

MCC has also listed the documents required during reporting. These include the NEET PG 2025 admit card, scorecard or rank letter, MBBS degree or provisional certificate, mark sheets for all years, internship completion proof, NMC or SMC registration certificate, Class X or birth certificate for date of birth verification, a valid photo ID, category certificate if applicable, PwD certificate from authorised centres, the MCC allotment letter, transfer or conduct certificate where required, migration certificate, passport-size photographs, any prescribed bond, and proof of fee payment including allotment and tuition fee receipts.