MCC offers 90-day study break for extracurriculars

CHENNAI: Students of Madras Christian College (MCC) will have the opportunity to pursue extracurricular activities without affecting their academic progression as, starting from the 2026-27 academic session, the institute will roll out the ‘Defer a Semester’ (DAS) scheme.

Eligible students can defer their semester for a full 90 days, participate in selected activities such as national and international internships or sports competitions, as long as they meet the required benchmarks outlined by the college.

The scheme will give students the flexibility to pursue opportunities outside the classroom and engage in activities such as innovation and entrepreneurship development, internships at reputed institutions, participation in national and international sporting events, or any other significant educational experience recommended by the head of department (HoD) and approved by the college’s standing committee.

The scheme is open to undergraduate students (in any semester from two to five) and postgraduate students (in semester two or three). To apply, students must have no disciplinary actions, have good academic standing, and have secured at least 60% in their previous semester to qualify for the scheme.

A detailed application process will involve submitting relevant evidence, including offer letters, certificates, and confirmation letters from the activity providers, at least 90 days prior to the commencement of the DAS activity.

Students will not be penalised for missing course work, as deferred semester courses will be handled through a crash course format during the subsequent semester.

“This scheme reflects our commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial and global-minded students. By offering the flexibility to explore opportunities outside the classroom, we are empowering our students to innovate, grow, and contribute meaningfully to society,” said Paul Wilson, principal of the college.

This story has been written by Binita Jaiswal.