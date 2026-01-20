MBU IEEE student branch bags top honour at India Council Awards 2025

Mohan Babu University’s IEEE Student Branch has been honoured with the Outstanding Student Branch Award at the IEEE India Council Awards 2025, recognising its sustained focus on technical excellence, innovation, and student-led initiatives.

Over the past academic year, the student branch has implemented a series of structured programmes and competitions aimed at strengthening competencies in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing. Alongside technical training, the initiatives placed strong emphasis on developing leadership, project management, and communication skills, equipping students for both academic and industry-facing roles.

The branch also introduced focused efforts to promote technical writing, publication readiness, and structured project development, encouraging students to move beyond routine coursework and contribute meaningfully to academic and applied research. Exposure to industry practices was further enhanced through expert-led sessions, including an intensive workshop conducted by a Senior Data Scientist from SAP, which offered participants insights into real-world analytics workflows and enterprise-level problem-solving.