MBBS students protest over lack of water, power in Faridabad college

Students of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Chhainsa, Faridabad, Haryana, staged a protest over the lack of basic amenities, including drinking water and electricity, raising concerns about conditions on campus.

According to a report by Medical Dialogues, the protesting MBBS students alleged that classrooms suffer from inadequate power supply and that access to clean drinking water remains unreliable, making it difficult to attend classes, especially amid extreme heat.

They said that these issues have persisted for a long time and that complaints to the administration have led only to temporary fixes, with problems recurring soon after.

Students also flagged concerns about the associated hospital, stating that limited patient inflow and gaps in facilities are affecting their clinical exposure and practical training.

Some students said that the lack of drinking water has forced them to arrange supplies independently, while irregular electricity has disrupted teaching conditions.

Reacting to the situation, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, President of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), termed the conditions “shameful” and called for immediate intervention to ensure proper facilities for medical students.

The protest has drawn attention within the medical community, with calls for authorities to address infrastructure gaps and ensure minimum standards in medical colleges.