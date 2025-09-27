MBBS seats in AP see increase amid NEET-UG 2025 counselling

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has issued a revised announcement for MBBS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ) for the academic year 2025-26, after the National Medical Commission's (NMC) approval of new seats and institutions.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an expansion of 30 seats at Government Medical College, Ongole, increasing its enrolment from 120 to 150. Santhiram Medical College, Nandyal, has been granted permission to increase its seating capacity from 150 to 200, The New Indian Express reports.

A new medical school, Anna Gowri Medical College and Hospital in Puttur, Tirupati district, has been sanctioned for 100 MBBS seats, 50 of which are under CAQ. Gayathri Vidya Parishad Institute of Health Care & Medical Technology in Visakhapatnam has got a conditional renewal of 200 MBBS seats, with 100 earmarked for CAQ.

Candidates who participated in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Phase I counselling can now change their web options to include Anna Gowri Medical College and GVP Institute. Individual login IDs are used to make priority modifications. Students who did not exercise their options previously or were not assigned seats may now apply to any eligible institutions, including newly approved ones.

The revised schedule for exercising web options is open from September 26, 6:00 pm to September 28, 8:00 pm via the NTRUHS admission portals.