MBBS intern doctors shut government hospital OPDs across Madhya Pradesh over stipend hike

Bhopal, Sep 8 (IANS): The agitation by MBBS intern doctors demanding a hike in their stipend intensified on Tuesday, with government hospital OPD services disrupted across Madhya Pradesh as resident doctors and the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) extended support to the protest.
Emergency services, however, continued to function.
The interns decided to shut OPDs after police allegedly used lathis and water cannons on Monday when they marched towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence in Bhopal to press for their demands.
In Bhopal, the interns continued their sit-in at Kamala Park through Monday night. Police barricaded roads leading to the Chief Minister’s residence and increased security in the area.
Dr Akash Soni, national spokesperson for FAIMA India, told IANS that the organisation had written to the Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister on July 27 regarding the interns’ demands, but alleged that the matter had not received serious consideration.
He said the government should resolve the issue through dialogue rather than force and cited Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as examples where similar issues could be addressed through discussions.
The impact of the protest was visible at Hamidia Hospital, where routine OPD services remained closed.
Patients and their attendants gathered on the hospital premises, with many facing difficulties in getting consultations and undergoing examinations.
The JDA also joined the protest against the alleged lathi-charge and use of water cannons.
JDA Madhya Pradesh vice president, Anurag Bharti, said discussions had taken place with the District Collector and the CME, but the interns remained firm on their demands.
Besides an immediate hike in stipend, the protesting doctors are demanding action against officials responsible for the alleged use of force during what they described as a peaceful demonstration.
Gandhi Medical College Dean Kavita Singh, who visited the protesting interns, also expressed disapproval over the use of water cannons.
“The use of water cannon was wrong. I also did not like it,” Singh said. She added that she had gone to take the interns to a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister, but they refused to leave the protest site and demanded that the minister come and speak to them.
The protest has also triggered a political response, with Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, condemning the alleged lathi-charge and water-cannon action and urging the BJP government to accept the interns’ demands.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.