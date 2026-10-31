MBBS abroad: Experts say consultants mislead aspiring doctors amid NMC's 'vague' stand

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC), the country's medical education regulator, has given ambiguous responses to aspiring doctors who asked identical questions about the validity of foreign MBBS degrees for practising medicine in India.

Legal experts allege that the NMC's "vague" stance on such a crucial issue has enabled education consultants, allegedly working in collusion with foreign medical colleges for hefty commissions, to mislead students into pursuing MBBS degrees abroad whose validity in India is questionable.