MBA student dies by suicide in Jaipur university ahead of mid-semester exam

Jaipur: A 23-year-old MBA student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a private university in Jaipur on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Yashaswi Rohila, a second-year MBA student and a resident of Prem Nagar in Jaipur's Gurjar Ki Thadi area.

The incident occurred shortly before the commencement of a mid-semester examination scheduled for 9.45 am.