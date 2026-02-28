MBA aspirants invited to apply at Cochin University of Science and Technology

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has opened admissions for its various MBA programmes for the upcoming academic year at sms.cusat.ac.in. The last date to apply for the same is April 30, 2026.
Admissions to all MBA programmes are done via CAT, CMAT, and KMAT, along with personal interview performance and 12th standard marks.
For the MBA Executive programme, candidates may also opt for a Departmental Admission Test conducted by The School of Management Studies (SMS) of CUSAT. In this case, work experience is given weightage in place of 12th standard marks. Applicants without valid CAT/CMAT/KMAT scores may apply and appear for the departmental test.
Candidates who have already appeared for the common entrance tests may apply immediately. Those awaiting results may also apply now and update their scores later.
The various kinds of MBA programmes offered by the institute are as follows.
MBA (full-time programme) - The flagship two-year MBA programme offers specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Human Resources, Business Analytics, and International Business.
MBA Executive programme (Blended mode) - Designed for working professionals with a minimum of two years of experience, this programme follows a 50% online and 50% offline blended format. Classes are held on second Saturdays and Sundays, combining flexibility with in-person peer interaction. The curriculum is industry-oriented and delivered by senior academicians and seasoned practitioners.
MBA International Dual Master’s programme - This programme enables students to complete the first year at SMS and the second year at the partner university, currently James Cook University, Australia. Graduates earn both the MBA degree of CUSAT and the Master’s degree of James Cook University, in strict compliance with UGC regulations for dual-degree programmes.
MBA Evening Regular programme - This programme is ideal for professionals who wish to work during the day and pursue an MBA in the evening. Classes are conducted from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM over a three-year duration. The curriculum and degree awarded are identical to the Full-Time MBA.