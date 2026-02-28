MBA aspirants invited to apply at Cochin University of Science and Technology

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has opened admissions for its various MBA programmes for the upcoming academic year at sms.cusat.ac.in. The last date to apply for the same is April 30, 2026.

Admissions to all MBA programmes are done via CAT, CMAT, and KMAT, along with personal interview performance and 12th standard marks.

For the MBA Executive programme, candidates may also opt for a Departmental Admission Test conducted by The School of Management Studies (SMS) of CUSAT. In this case, work experience is given weightage in place of 12th standard marks. Applicants without valid CAT/CMAT/KMAT scores may apply and appear for the departmental test.