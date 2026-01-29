MBA aspirants get extension as IIT Madras pushes deadline to Feb 8

IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) has extended the deadline to apply to its two-year, full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme to 8th February 2026. The earlier deadline was 31st January 2026.
The programme emphasises strong conceptual foundations in the initial quarters, followed by core functional courses in Finance, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources and Organisational Behaviour, Information Systems and Integrative Management. The final phase permits students to specialise through electives across business streams and domain-focused areas.
Applicants must hold a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline with 60 per cent and above (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates).
Final-year students are also eligible and will be admitted provisionally, subject to fulfilling degree requirements by 30th September 2026.
Indian nationals must have a valid CAT 2025 score.
Foreign nationals must submit a valid GMAT score. Sponsored candidates with at least two years of work experience in the same organisation may apply through the appropriate channel.
Personal interviews will be conducted in the following cities as per specific dates:
Mumbai: March 6–8, 2026
Delhi: March 13–15, 2026
Chennai: March 20–22, 2026
Hyderabad: March 28–29, 2026
Kolkata: March 28–29, 2026
The admission results will be declared in May 2026, following which joining, orientation and registration of selected candidates will take place in July 2026.
Pre-term classes and examinations are also scheduled for July 2026, with the regular classes for the MBA programme commencing the same month.