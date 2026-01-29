MBA aspirants get extension as IIT Madras pushes deadline to Feb 8

IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) has extended the deadline to apply to its two-year, full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme to 8th February 2026. The earlier deadline was 31st January 2026.

The programme emphasises strong conceptual foundations in the initial quarters, followed by core functional courses in Finance, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources and Organisational Behaviour, Information Systems and Integrative Management. The final phase permits students to specialise through electives across business streams and domain-focused areas.

Applicants must hold a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline with 60 per cent and above (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates).