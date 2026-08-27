Mayawati welcomes jobs push, urges action on UP teacher recruitment

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement to provide government jobs to one lakh youth over the next six months, while questioning the timing of the move ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.



In a post on X, Mayawati said the decision was "belated" but correct, while suggesting that its timing made it appear to be an electoral manoeuvre.

She said the government must ensure that the recruitment process is completed on time and remains free from paper leaks, corruption and other irregularities.

"The announcement by the Uttar Pradesh government to provide government jobs to one lakh youth in the next six months (i.e., until the assembly general elections) was, although taken belatedly, a correct step, yet it seems more like an electoral maneuver," Mayawati said.

She added that timely and transparent appointments would be necessary to ensure that the announcement did not become "mere electoral deception."



The BSP chief also raised the issue of the backlog of reserved government posts for SC, ST and OBC communities, saying people were awaiting a government announcement on filling those vacancies.