Mayawati welcomes stay on demolition of Jauhar University buildings

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday welcomed the stay on the proposed demolition of 38 buildings on the campus of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur until the final hearing in the case.
In a post on X in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the government should, instead of resorting to the harsh measure of demolition in such cases, adopt a policy of taking necessary steps to regularise and bring them into compliance.
"The decision to stay the Rampur Development Authority's move to demolish 38 academic buildings of the university established in the name of freedom fighter Mohammad Ali Jauhar by the family trust of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in UP's Rampur district due to the lack of approved building plans --- is appropriate and it should be welcomed."
"It is not just Jauhar University; if there are other educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh that have failed to strictly comply with government regulations regarding their construction, the government, instead of resorting to the harsh measure of demolition, should adopt a policy of taking necessary steps to regularise and bring them into compliance.
This would ensure that the lives of the students pursuing their education there remain unaffected, Mayawati said, expressing the hope that the government would consider the advice in public interest.
Mayawati's reaction came a day after the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court granted interim relief to the Jauhar University, staying the proposed demolition of 38 buildings on its campus until the final hearing in the case.
Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh told PTI that the interim stay was granted after the university's counsel submitted an application.
"The application moved by the university's counsel has been accepted and demolition of any structure has been stayed till further orders. The stay will remain in force until the final hearing in the matter," Singh said.
He said a final decision would be taken after hearing all parties and examining the records.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.