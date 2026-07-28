Mayawati welcomes stay on demolition of Jauhar University buildings

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday welcomed the stay on the proposed demolition of 38 buildings on the campus of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur until the final hearing in the case.

In a post on X in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the government should, instead of resorting to the harsh measure of demolition in such cases, adopt a policy of taking necessary steps to regularise and bring them into compliance.

"The decision to stay the Rampur Development Authority's move to demolish 38 academic buildings of the university established in the name of freedom fighter Mohammad Ali Jauhar by the family trust of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in UP's Rampur district due to the lack of approved building plans --- is appropriate and it should be welcomed."