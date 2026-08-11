BJP, Cong not serious on youth issues, Gen Z must stay away: Mayawati

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI): BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to students and Gen Z to stay away from the "conspiracies" of both the ruling and opposition camps, accusing the BJP and Congress of trying to "hijack" youth protests for their own political interests.
Addressing select media here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said students and young people across the country were deeply concerned about their problems and the BSP remained "serious and sensitive" towards addressing them.
Mayawati claimed neither the BJP nor the Congress were serious about addressing issues of the youth.
She alleged that the recent students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was first launched by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), but was subsequently "hijacked" by the Congress and its allies. She said a similar situation was emerging in Ranchi, where students and youths were protesting over their issues but it was later "hijacked" by the BJP and its allies.
"Delhi's Jantar Mantar student and youth movement and now the movement in Ranchi... we are seeing more politics in their garb," Mayawati said, alleging that neither the ruling nor the opposition parties were showing seriousness towards resolving the problems of the youth.
She appealed to Gen Z to "stay away from the conspiracies of the ruling and opposition parties" and use them cautiously to get their issues resolved instead of allowing political parties to exploit their protests for electoral gains.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.