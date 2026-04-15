Mayawati seeks sub-quota for SC, ST, OBC women in 33% reservation

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI): BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday advocated a separate quota for women from SC, ST and OBC within the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying the absence of such a provision would largely "negate" the real objective of the measure.
Addressing select media here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister noted that the Centre has convened a three-day special session of Parliament on the issue of women's reservation.
She said while her party welcomes the move to advance the process of providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state legislatures, there are serious doubts whether women from SC, ST and OBC communities would get the full benefit in the absence of a separate quota for them.
"Not having such a provision would be akin to negating the real objective of women's reservation to a large extent," she said.
Mayawati said although there is much talk of women's empowerment in the country, the lack of proper intent, policy and strong political will has hindered its honest implementation.
"As a result, like weaker sections, women continue to face atrocities, injustice and exploitation, which show no signs of stopping," she said.
She added that her party has consistently demanded 50 per cent reservation for women from all sections in proportion to their population, but no political party appears willing to accept it due to their "interests and compulsions".
The BSP supremo said women's reservation should be viewed from the perspective of safety, dignity and upliftment rather than political considerations, warning that otherwise feudal and casteist elements may continue to dominate and deprive women of its intended benefits.
She said now that Parliament has moved forward on providing reservation to women in legislatures, no obstacles should be created in its implementation.
Targeting the Congress, Mayawati questioned why the party was now raising the issue of sub-quotas for SC, ST and OBC women, alleging that it had ignored the matter during its tenure and overlooked BSP's demand due to "casteist bias".
Referring to the contributions of B R Ambedkar, she said he had sought to ensure equality and dignity for women through constitutional provisions and the Hindu Code Bill, which, she alleged, was diluted and passed in parts by the then Congress government.
She also noted that Ambedkar had resigned as the country's first law minister over issues, including failure to take concrete steps on reservation for backward classes and ensuring women's rights.
Mayawati said in view of the worsening condition of women in the country, it would be better to keep the issue above narrow party politics and implement women's reservation at the earliest so that it can bring at least some improvement.
"People should also reform their mindset on issues of women's safety, dignity and upliftment," she added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.