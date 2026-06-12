Centre considering policy for CBSE students affected by West Asia exam cancellations, Supreme Court told

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it was contemplating to bring out a policy to accommodate private students from West Asia whose exam results could not be declared by the CBSE due to the prevailing war situation in the region.

A partial working day bench comprising justices Augustine George Masih and Vijay Bisnoi was apprised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the government is considering to come out with a decision shortly.

"This is a wider issue, the government is considering laying down some policy for similarly situated students," the law officer said.