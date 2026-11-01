Dictionary.com names 'Maxxing' as 2026 word of the year

Los Angeles (ANI): In the age of constant self-improvement, simply getting better at something is no longer enough; you have to “maxx” it.

The internet’s go-to term for taking things to the next level has now earned wider recognition, with Dictionary.com naming “maxxing” its Word of the Year for 2026, ABC News said.

Announced on Monday, the word refers to “the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest or optimizing a certain aspect of your life”, according to Dictionary.com.

The term comes from “maximum” and “max” and is often paired with other words to describe efforts to improve or push something to its limit. One of the most prominent examples is “looksmaxxing”, a trend centred on maximising physical appearance.

Looksmaxxing gained wider attention in the early 2020s, particularly through male content creators discussing appearance and self-improvement on social media platforms such as TikTok. The term saw a rise in interest this year, according to Dictionary.com, as did “maxxing” itself.

The word is also increasingly being used on its own, as people apply it to different parts of their lives. Someone might say they are “maxxing everything” to describe an attempt to get the most out of their routines, goals, or personal choices.

Like many internet-born expressions before it, “maxxing” shows how quickly language can move from social media communities into mainstream use. Online slang that once seemed limited to particular platforms or groups is increasingly finding its way into everyday speech and dictionaries.

Last year, the Cambridge Dictionary added internet expressions such as “skibidi”, “delulu”, “tradwife” and “lewk” to its listings, reflecting the growing influence of online culture on modern English, according to ABC News.

Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year was “67”, pronounced “six-seven”, another term that gained traction through social media. The expression was linked to what the dictionary described as “brainrot” slang, which is deliberately nonsensical and relies on people understanding and sharing in the absurdity.