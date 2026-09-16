Max Healthcare raises annual medical scholarship intake to 250 students

New Delhi: The Max Healthcare Foundation has raised the annual intake under its medical scholarship programme from 100 to up to 250 students, expanding financial support for economically weaker students pursuing MBBS in government medical colleges, according to a statement issued by the foundation on Tuesday.
The increase, announced with the launch of the fourth edition of the Max Medical Scholarship Programme, means the foundation will offer scholarships to up to 250 fresh MBBS students for the 2026-27 academic year, it said.
The programme is open to students who have qualified NEET and secured admission to government medical colleges in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Mohali, Dehradun, Bathinda and Bhubaneswar, the statement said.
The foundation said 245 students have been supported under the programme over the past three years, with the earlier annual intake capped at 100 students.
"Financial constraints can often prevent bright students from economically weaker sections from pursuing their dream of becoming doctors," Max Healthcare Foundation Chairperson Taruna Soi said in the statement.
"This year, we are significantly expanding the programme to support up to 250 new students," she said.
The scholarship will cover the full five-year MBBS course, including tuition fees, and provide selected students with laptops, textbooks and medical training equipment such as bone sets, dissection kits and stethoscopes, besides a monthly allowance and mentorship support, according to the statement.
The foundation will also continue funding students selected in previous editions, who are currently in the second, third and fourth years of their medical education, it said.
Soi said the expansion would enable more students to pursue medical education "without the burden of financial constraints".
The selection process will include application scrutiny, shortlisting, interviews and verification of mandatory documents. Applicants will be assessed on socio-economic criteria and NEET rank, the foundation said.
Applications will open on September 16 and can be submitted until October 4 through the Max Healthcare Foundation website, according to the statement.
The foundation described the programme as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts to support students from economically weaker sections and increase access to medical education.
The scholarship programme will therefore have to support both the new cohort of up to 250 students and earlier batches continuing through their MBBS course, the foundation said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.