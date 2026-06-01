Mavoothu D assumes Interim leadership of MG University

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has appointed Mavoothu D as vice chancellor in charge of Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University.

Mavoothu, Professor and Former Director, School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science & Technology (CUSAT), was appointed following the retirement of Incumbent Vice Chancellor CT Aravindakumar

Mavoothu earned his MBA degree from Madurai Kamaraj University and PhD from CUSAT. He has 30 years of teaching and research experience.

According to a notification issued by the Lok Bhavan, Mavoothu shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor pending appointment of a person as vice chancellor on a regular basis.