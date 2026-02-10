PM Modi, Mauritius PM discuss deeper AI collaboration

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam expressed appreciation for the "constructive" exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he hoped to deepen India-Mauritius collaboration at the AI Impact Summit in India next week.



Ramgoolam affirmed Mauritius' support for India in strengthening strategic cooperation across a wide range of sectors.



In a post on X, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this constructive exchange. Mauritius and India remain firmly aligned in strengthening strategic cooperation across development, innovation and emerging technologies. I look forward to deepening this collaboration at the AI Impact Summit in India next week."