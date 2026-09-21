Mauritius strengthens Ayurveda outreach with new Information Corner

Port Louis: As India and Mauritius continue to deepen their wide-ranging partnership, the inauguration of the Ayurveda Information Corner, along with a half-day symposium, took place at the University of Mauritius.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission in Port Louis said that this took place as part of the activities leading up to Ayurveda Day 2026.

“A Half-Day Symposium and the inauguration of the Ayurveda Information Corner were organised at the University of Mauritius under the Know Ayurveda Campaign, an initiative of the AYUSH Information Cell, High Commission of India. The programme was graced by Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, @AnuragSrivstava, High Commissioner, and other distinguished guests, including UoM officials, senior government officials, students, and researchers.”



In his remarks, the High Commissioner highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Mauritius in Ayurveda, the importance of universities in ensuring continued and informed academic engagement with Ayurveda, and the efforts made by India to promote traditional medicine—the High Commission said on X.

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/2101536838959743357?s=20

In another post, it noted how the newly inaugurated Ayurveda Information Corner will provide students, researchers, academics, and the wider community with access to educational resources and information on Ayurveda.

“This initiative marks another significant step toward strengthening Ayurveda education, awareness, research, and India–Mauritius cooperation in traditional medicine,” the post underlined.

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/2101536839622406295?s=20



As pace picks up for the celebrations of Ayurveda Day, earlier in September, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said that Ayurveda Day 2026 should go beyond being a government programme and evolve into a people’s movement and a national health communication campaign.