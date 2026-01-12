Mattel India introduces country's first 'Autistic Barbie Doll'

Reflecting on the launch, Aarushi Pratap said: “Having an autistic Barbie means people like me can see ourselves. Autism is my superpower because I think differently. My brain has different colors and expressing that makes me happy. I was diagnosed with autism at two, I started drawing at three, and since then art has helped me feel calm and confident. I became a fashion designer because art helped me communicate when words were hard.” said Aarushi Pratap, Autistic Fashion Designer and Visual Artist. “All kinds of Barbie movies inspired me - seeing all the fabrics, colors, and details in the movies helped shape the designer I am today. This Barbie can help autistic people feel understood. We can do amazing things and I want others like me to feel proud and express themselves.”