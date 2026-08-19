Mata Vaishno Devi university has emerged as beacon of knowledge, innovation and values: LG Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday attended the foundation day celebrations of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Katra and called upon all stakeholders to turn it into a "pilgrimage centre of knowledge, a laboratory of innovation and a guiding light for society".
He extended greetings to the university community on the occasion.
Addressing a function, Sinha said that over the past 23 years, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) has emerged as a beacon of knowledge, innovation and values, nurturing students who are not only successful in their careers but also socially responsible citizens.
The LG commended the university for its achievements in research, patents, start-ups and skill development, and urged the faculty and students to set ambitious goals in emerging areas such as AI, innovation and global collaboration.
He called upon all stakeholders to work towards transforming SMVDU into a "pilgrimage centre of knowledge, a laboratory of innovation and a guiding light for society".
Sinha also emphasised the importance of creating an environment that encourages young minds to pursue excellence, undertake cutting-edge research and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation's development.
The 23rd foundation day celebrations brought together faculty members, students and other members of the university community to mark the institution's journey and achievements over the past two decades.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.