MAT 2026 exam dates announced; registration open at website

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the exam schedule for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and PGDM programmes can apply online through the official website, mat.aima.in .

As per the notification, MAT 2026 will be conducted in multiple sessions and modes, including Paper-Based Test (PBT), Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Internet-Based Test (IBT), giving candidates flexibility in choosing their preferred format. The exams will be held across different phases, broadly aligned with the February and May testing windows.

Registration for the exam has begun, and eligible candidates can submit their applications online within the prescribed deadlines for each mode. AIMA has advised applicants to carefully check the last dates for registration, fee payment and admit card download, as these vary depending on the test format selected.

The MAT score is accepted by a large number of B-schools across India for admission to management programmes. Candidates are also allowed to appear for more than one mode or session of the exam, subject to payment of the applicable fee, to improve their scores.

The eligibility criteria remain unchanged. Graduates in any discipline can apply for MAT, while final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to appear for the test. The exam assesses candidates on five sections: Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian and Global Environment.

Admit cards for MAT 2026 will be released separately for each session and mode on the official website. Candidates will need to log in using their registration credentials to download the hall ticket. The admit card will carry details such as the exam date, time, test centre or login instructions for IBT candidates.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the AIMA MAT website for the latest updates and detailed information regarding the exam schedule, guidelines and result declaration.