Master sculptor Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar to get Padma Shri

Speaking about his philosophy, Rajastapathi recalled a line that stayed with him throughout his career, "They used to say that work itself is divine, and in my life, creating the divine became my work." He said that recognition naturally follows sustained commitment to craft, adding that artists should remain immersed in their work rather than pursue rewards.

He observed that while sculptures may be made using different materials and styles, the true measure of quality lies in the ability to give them a sense of life. "What matters is whether the sculpture feels alive," he said, noting that this principle guided his work over the decades.