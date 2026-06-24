Massive turnout in Gujarat as three-day school enrolment drive kicks off

Gandhinagar (IANS): Lakhs of children enrolled in schools across Gujarat on the opening day of the three-day 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2026', as the state government launched a fresh drive to increase enrolment, improve literacy and bring every child into the formal education system.
The 24th edition of the annual enrolment campaign was formally inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from the B.N. High School in Vadnagar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied during his school years.
The programme, which runs across the state over three days, covers 9,165 villages and 12,729 schools. The first day witnessed large-scale participation from public representatives, government officials and community leaders.
According to the Education Department, 30,502 dignitaries, including ministers, elected representatives and senior officials, visited schools to welcome children and encourage enrolment.
Fresh enrolments recorded during the opening phase of the programme included more than 68,000 children entering Anganwadis and kindergartens, over 1.47 lakh children joining Balvatika, more than 36,000 children enrolling in Class 1, over 2.16 lakh students entering Class 9, and more than 1.15 lakh students taking admission in Class 11.
Addressing the launch event, Patel reiterated the state's commitment to achieving universal enrolment and ensuring that "no child is deprived of education".
The campaign has traditionally focused on increasing school attendance, reducing dropout rates and encouraging girls' education, particularly in rural and remote areas.
As part of these efforts, the government said it has provided transportation facilities to around 24,267 schools to help students, especially girls, continue their education without interruption.
Nearly 920 meritorious girls were also encouraged through the distribution of 'Vidyalakshmi Bonds' under the enrolment drive.
The programme also drew significant public support. The Education Department said contributions worth Rs 9.06 crore were received through public participation.
The assistance included Rs 1.24 crore in cash and Rs 7.83 crore in educational materials, including school bags, stationery, and smart televisions for schools.
The campaign comes as the state seeks to identify and enrol children who remain outside the education system.
According to the Education Department, a recent 'Back to School Survey' identified 3,485 children across Gujarat who have yet to be enrolled in school.
Officials said a special enrolment drive would be undertaken in the coming days to bring these children into the mainstream education system.
The three-day programme will continue across Gujarat with school visits, enrolment activities and community outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening participation in education and ensuring wider access to schooling.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.