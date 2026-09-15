Massive ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event being planned by Odisha Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi visit

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (IANS): Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Odisha in October to participate in a massive ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event, a youth and student outreach programme, in Bhubaneswar.
While speaking to media persons, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday said Gandhi is expected to participate in the outreach programme in October.
Briefing the media, Das said student-led movements have gained momentum across several states, with large numbers of young people mobilising over concerns related to education, employment and their future.
He alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the states have failed to adequately address the concerns of the country’s young population and provide them with opportunities to become productive contributors to the economy. Das said the growing participation of young people in protests reflects increasing awareness about their rights, the Constitution, democracy and the future of the country.
The OPCC president said Rahul Gandhi has been consistently working to encourage young people to overcome fear and raise their voices on issues concerning their future. According to Das, Rahul Gandhi’s participation in youth movements and his outreach programmes have inspired young people across the country.
“We want the youth of Odisha to hear Rahul Gandhi directly, understand his message and become more aware and prepared to fight for their rights,” Das said.
He said the youth would play a decisive role in shaping the future of Odisha and the country, adding that the proposed programme would seek to mobilise students and young people on issues affecting their education, employment and future.
Das said the Odisha Congress has already informed Rahul Gandhi’s office about the proposed programme and requested a date in October. Once the date is confirmed, the party will undertake preparations for around 15 to 25 days to organise a large-scale youth programme in Bhubaneswar.
He said the party had previously sought Rahul Gandhi’s time for a similar programme, and the event was subsequently held, expressing confidence that the proposed October programme would also receive a positive response.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.