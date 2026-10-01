Mary Kom’s children reveal how their mother demonstrated bravery during career challenges

"We have seen her step into the boxing ring with confidence, but for us, her real strength has always been visible outside the ring. We have seen her face difficult situations, make sacrifices and still continue moving forward. She has shown us that courage is not about never being afraid or never facing difficulties; it is about finding the strength to keep going. Watching her fight for her dreams while also being there for our family has taught us what it truly means to be brave," they said.